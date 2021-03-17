Rick Ross has been sitting on his upcoming album Richer Than I've Ever Been for some time now, presumably putting the finishing touches on the anticipated project.

Last we heard a full-length effort from The Boss, it was on 2019's Port Of Miami 2, a solid sequel to his acclaimed debut and home to some of his most personal music yet. Since then, Renzel has presumably made a whole lot more money -- especially after renting his estate for the production of Coming 2 America -- and we can't wait to hear his new batch of luxury raps whenever they ultimately surface. Evidently, Renzel has been doing his part to liven up the waiting game, having recently taken to sharing snippets on social media.

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

First, Rozay offered a glimpse at a new song, one in which he spits a few bars over an Isaac Hayes sample. Now, he's back with another peek at what's to come, popping up with another snippet, this one produced by longtime collaborators Cool & Dre. "Time to let your man get it, fuck a pandemic," he raps, over a lavish beat from the producers. "Big rims, n***a can you fuck with it? I'm talkin' B.I.G, n***a how Puff did it / light shining on me like the Lord said / all white n***a like a coke head."

Swearing to leave for Haiti after hitting the billion-dollar mark, it's clear that Rick Ross is keeping his eyes on the prize. Don't be surprised to see some more snippets from Richer Than I've Ever Been coming soon, as well as actual news on the project's release date. Based on what you've seen thus far, are you looking forward to Rozay's new album?