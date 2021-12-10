Rick Ross Taps Benny The Butcher For Luxurious "Rapper Estates"

After MMG head honcho Rick Ross made an appearance on Benny the Butcher's "Where Would I Go" back in 2020, fans have clamored for another collaboration between the two rap mafiosos.

Today (December 10), those hopes and dreams for an additional Miami/Buffalo crossover came to fruition.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Releasing his new album, Richer Than I've Ever Been, to the masses at midnight, Ross made his return to wax and brought Benny with him.

Sliding through with a hard-hitting feature on "Rapper Estates," the Griselda strongman plays Robin to Ross' Batman and the pair skates over a luxurious Vinylz/Boi-1da beat like only two bonafide legends could. Trading verses about the journey to the top of the rap game and the lucrative spoils that sit at the summit, Ross and Benny compliment each other perfectly and make "Rapper Estates" the highlight of Rozay's latest full-length effort.

Quotable Lyrics

No handouts, I'm goin' on three summers legit

Machine, Cutter, and West, and me, each one of us rich

Before I did it, they ain't know these numbers exist

A n***a left the plug, then blew up three hundred to six

Check out "Rapper Estates" below and let us know what you think in the comments.