Rick Ross always has some interesting takes. The Miami rapper has worked with countless big names in the industry, and he enjoys regaling people with stories from some of his most notable hangouts.

In a recent interview with Jake Paul, Rick Ross talked about working with none other than Jay-Z. Rozay only had good things to say about him. "Jay, man, is a super real motherf**ker, let's get straight to the point," he told Paul.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ross went on to recall Jay bringing him to the famous New York Chinese restaurant Philippe Chow. "He was the first one ever to bring me to Philippe Chow," Ross said. "I remember we were in Manhattan."

Ross also noted that Hov acted as a mentor to him, asking him, "What's your goals?" Ross remembered their conversation: "He's saying, 'I know you got a hit record, I hear your album, the album's dope but really what do you want out of the game?' And I was like, 'S**t, I'm ten toes in. I'm really finna go all out. I'm really finna enjoy the ride, I really enjoy making music." Ross then said that he told Jay he already finished his second album, and Jay-Z offered to listen to it.

Paul asked if Hov's business sense influenced Ross's career. "Any artist that says Jay-Z didn't influence from his generation down wouldn't be honest," Ross responded. "Jay most definitely took the game to another level... We already know what he's capable of music-wise, lyric-wise, but also the entrepreneurship."

Watch the clip below.