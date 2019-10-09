Last night, the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - which took place on Saturday night - aired on television. Rick Ross took the stage to perform a medley of his hits, but also to present Lil Kim with the "I Am Hip Hop" lifetime achievement award. AllHipHop got a chance to speak with The Boss on the Sprite green carpet ahead of the show and they asked him to speak some more on what Lil Kim's significance in the rap game.

While he didn't pinpoint a favorite Lil Kim record, moment, or verse when asked, he responded:

"Yo, she was the right hand to B.I.G., so I got so many of those. I got so many records, so many verses. And you know B.I.G. was my favorite so, Lil Kim was not just a female, she wasn’t just a black young lady that was incredible. She was a real boss that carried her own weight. After we lost B.I.G. Kim was, and still is significant in the game as ever."

Despite having recently released his tenth studio album, Port of Miami 2, and his memoir, Hurricanes, when asked what's next for the Miami rapper, Ross said that MMG is looking to venture into the film industry.

Watch Lil Kim reunite J.U.N.I.O.R. Mafia for her performance at the awards here and read the full list of winners here.