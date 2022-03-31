Kanye West has received a ton of criticism over the past few weeks due to his antics on social media. West is one of the biggest names in the world, and when he is on Instagram bullying Pete Davidson, there are always going to be quite a few eyes on that. In fact, West found himself suspended from the platform, however, he has returned, albeit in a much more limited capacity.

Even though Kanye is far less active on social media, he is still a hot topic of debate. Rick Ross found this out the hard way during an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, where he was asked whether or not he thought Kanye was acting crazy. As you will see in the clip below, Ross had a diplomatic answer, noting that he believes Kanye has always been like this, and that it is no cause for concern.

"Nah he not losing his mind at all," Ross said. "Because if you felt he was losing his mind now, it would have been lost 15 years ago. Homie always been a genius. I believe he's just really going through his thing with his family." Ross went on to say that Kanye is doing what he believes is right, and he will never critique someone for doing that.

Kanye will forever be a polarizing individual, although there are some people who know him best, and they will always ride for him. One of those people just so happens to be Ross.