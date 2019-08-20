At this stage in the game, Rick Ross' "Boss" persona has become larger than life, extending into many different facets of his day-to-day. Therefore, it's no surprise that his Port Of Miami 2 album release party was a lavish affair, in true Renzel fashion. Taking place at the E11even club in Miami, Ross made sure to slide through in style, pulling up in a clean red Ferrari. In this instance, fashionably late would be an understatement; Page Six confirms that Rozay arrived at 3:30 AM, with one clubgoer marveling at the diamonds on deck.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ross' presence appeared to have kicked off a second wind, as he took to the stage for a medley of tracks. Apparently, “Ima Boss,” “John” and “Purple Lamborghini" made up the setlist, among other choice cuts. Page Six insiders also claim Renzel's performance was a packed affair, with members of his entourage flooding the stage. Even Gunplay was on hand, which suggests "Nobody's Favorite" may or may not have been delivered.

Upon wrapping up, Ross moved into the VIP section, making sure to sip on some champagne while soaking in the sights. The source also claims that Renzel was chopping it up with several ladies, though never taking the dance floor plunge. From the sound of it, the night was something to behold, and it's great to see Renzel moving about as a man of the people. Are you still bumping Port Of Miami 2? Be sure to read our official review right here.

