Rick Ross has long declared himself to be hip-hop's biggest boss, and with many now having seen his monthly income, the title is unlikely to be disputed. Now, the MMG head honcho is set to unleash another album into the world, with Meek Mill's Expensive Pain officially due out for release tomorrow, October 1st.

With the album merely one day out from shipping, Rozay took a moment to promote Meek's upcoming body of work on his Instagram page. "Lil bro @meekmill New Album “Expensive Pain” drop 10/1," he captions, alongside the album's artwork. Some might be surprised to see the label loyalty, given that Akademiks previously sparked a rumor that the MMG camp was suffering from inner turmoil and animosity.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

While the "beef" narrative is purely speculative, it goes without saying that one does not become hip-hop's biggest boss without a healthy dose of pragmatism. Regardless of what might be going on internally over at MMG, Rozay clearly understands the value of -- at least presenting -- a united front. Alas, he doesn't appear to be spitting any bars on Expensive Pain, as his verse on Championships highlight "What's Free" was a strong offering from the Wingstop entrepreneur.

It's entirely possible that Meek Mill is eying a future away from MMG, as the ambitious rapper surely has his sights set on becoming a large-scale boss in his own right. For the time being, however, Renzel is keeping things entirely professional, and we'll have to wait and see how the inevitable album listening party plays out.

Check out Rozay's Expensive Pain shout out right here, and sound off in the comments if you'll be showing Meek some day one support when he drops at midnight.