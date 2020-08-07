The was a twerk party going on over on Verzuz not long ago. In case you missed it, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross faced off on the coveted Live series where two artists come together in a celebration of music as they play 10 of their favorite hits, each. Right out of the gate you knew that this would be an entertaining episode as cash was flying everywhere while half-naked exotic "essential worker" dancers hit the dancefloor. Soon, Rick Ross was shirtless while a woman gave him a massage, and dance moves from both artists were captured while they played tracks like "Bandz Make Her Dance," "Mercy," "The Boss" "Devil in a New Dress," and "All Me."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Fans also received a few treats after Rick Ross and 2 Chainz previewed their collaboration and Ross dropped his unreleased verse from Kanye West's "Famous." Drake became a trending topic on social media after he was a fixture on Verzuz, popping up on tracks left and right. Another noteworthy moment was when Rozay dissed Terry Crews with the line, "Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought" on his track "Pined to the Cross."

Check out a few clips from the Verzuz with Rick Ross and 2 Chainz along with responses from fans and let us know what you think of this match-up.