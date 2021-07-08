With ten studio albums under his belt, Rick Ross has certainly built up quite an impressive discography. Does Renzel have a classic album to his name? It's a thought-provoking question, though no matter where you might stand on it, Ross has solidified himself as a hip-hop legend either way.

He does appear gung-ho on delivering something undeniable with Richer Than I've Ever Been, his upcoming studio album slated to be released later this year. Luckily, Ross has been relatively generous with the snippets, revealing a promising glimpse of what's to come.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

First, he shared a smooth preview of an Isaac Hayes sampling cut. Next came a nostalgic duet with the late Notorious B.I.G, which was put together under the watchful eye of Diddy. Now, Rozay has come through with yet another teaser, this one built around sample with which he's already quite familiar; Mac Miller's Faces track "Insomiak," which features Rick Ross on guest vocals.

Unlike that track, this one is a little less urgent, giving Rozay space to kick some introspective bars. "Richer than I've ever been," he raps, achieving title in the opening lines. "Thought it make a lot of sense / assume I was an honor student, now I deal with politics / fired all the managers, thought it made a lot of sense / manifest, now I'm making all the chips."

Based on the subject matter, it's entirely possible that we're looking at the album's introduction. If that is indeed the case, what a tone it would set. Check out the track below and sound off if you think Rick Ross is about to deliver a classic with Richer Than I've Ever Been.