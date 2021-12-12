mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross Serves Award-Winning Flows On "The Pulitzer"

Aron A.
December 12, 2021 09:57
The Pulitzer
Rick Ross
Produced by Timbaland

Rick Ross and Timbaland team up on "The Pulitzer."


Whenever Rick Ross drops an album, you know that there's a high-quality level that he's bringing. Not only with the way he paints pictures with his words but also, his ear for beats and how that informs his penmanship. Richer Than I Ever Been captures the 45-year-old rapper in the glory of the work he's put in over the 15+ years of his career with excellent lyricism and top-notch production.

The rapper joins forces with Timbaland, once again, for track 2 on the project, "The Pulitzer." Timbo chefs up eerie keys with trance-inducing effects before Ross grasps the listener with a Mafioso-influenced lifestyle that only Bosses can relate to. On the hook, Ross' flexes on his peers in the rap game with access to some of the greatest producers in the game, Timbaland included.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
They watchin’ me close, even readin' my lips
Bussin' the .45, then I'm pleadin' the fifth
And I'm leavin' as if that's a meeting I missed
Such a wonderful time, even blew ’em a kiss

