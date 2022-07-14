It is no secret that Rick Ross can get petty when he needs to. Today, the rapper appeared to formally fire back at Gillie Da King, who recently clapped back at Ross for calling him a "fraud." Gillie went in on Ross for his collection of farm animals, including cows. After mocking Ross, he called him out for his job as a C.O. back in the day.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Ross appeared to fire back at the rumors when he announced that he was launching a podcast. However, it seems like Ross was only trying to get under Gillie's skin. In another video Ross shared, he directly responded to the insults against his cows and threw a shot at Gillie's bank account.

"Fellas, fellas, let me give you the real game. When I spend more money on my cows' huffs than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should be -- take notes," he said before introducing the world to a bear sculpture made out of bush that he named Lulu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Gillie might not have anything to say about the cows but he did fire back after hearing that Ross would be launching a podcast. In a since-deleted post, he shared a photo of Rick Ross as a correctional officer and suggested he title his podcast the Lock It Up podcast.

"I got ur name 4 ur podcast @richforever aka The Mickey Mouse Show," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "Ur history ain't right to fuck with me u betta leave that alone."

Peep his comments below.