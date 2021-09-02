Rick Ross has earned his position as "The Boss," a title that has been solidified through commercial dominance and entrepreneurial excellence -- not to mention a strong musical catalog.

Up until recently, Rozay had assembled an impressive collection of twenty-two gold and platinum plaques, a number that seemed destined to grow. Now, that day has come for Ross to expand his haul, bringing nine new RIAA -- both gold and platinum -- certifications into the fold.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

On the gold side, Ross' "Thug Cry," "Push It," "Sorry," and "9 Piece" are the latest to hit the five-hundred album-equivalent units. On the platinum side, "Hustlin" hit double platinum, "Stay Schemin, "B.M.F," and "Diced Pineapples" all hit platinum, while "Aston Martin Music" upgraded to triple platinum.

Wale, who appears alongside Rick Ross and Drake on the newly-platinum "Diced Pineapples," took a moment to thank his collaborators for the accomplishment. "Thanks Renzel x Drizzy .. heavy on the gratty," he writes, with "Diced" marking the sixteenth RIAA certification to his name so far.

Considering how popular Rick Ross is, it's kind of surprising that he doesn't have more gold and platinum certifications. At times, the system can feel tailored to artists who rose to prominence during the streaming era, as labels may not actively look to submit older releases for RIAA consideration. In any case, Ross' catalog has enough depth and replay value to encourage revisitation, so don't be surprised to see his collection grow in bunches every so often.

Congratulations to Rick Ross for this new accomplishment, and keep an eye out for his next album Richer Than I've Ever Been -- seemingly due for release later this year.