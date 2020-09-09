If you've been waiting on a new album from Rick Ross, it looks like you're in luck. Ever since he went face-to-face against 2 Chainz on Verzuz, he's been hyping up the release of his upcoming project, Richer Than I Ever Been. The release of "Pinned To The Cross" ft. Finn Matthews kicked the campaign off for the project. He debuted it during Verzuz then released it on DSP's shortly after.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A release date for the project has yet to be set, nor has Ross or his team revealed when we could expect it. Fans will be happy to know that the project itself is near completion. Rozay hit the 'Gram with a brief but promising update on the status of the project, revealing that he's currently wrapping it up.

"I'm excited for my new project. I'm puttin' the final touches on Richer Than I Ever Been. It's gon' be some flames. I'mma drop some bombs on these n***as. Know how the boss do. We not playin' no games," he said.

While Ross has been plotting the release of new music, it appears that he's readying some new merch to go along with it. The rapper shared a preview of his new MMG masks made specifically for smokers. Truly a gamechanger.

