Rick Ross is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, Richer Than I Ever Been. It was initially announced in the pandemic before getting continuously pushed back but, as the fourth quarter closes out, Rick Ross came in with a buzzer-beater.

Following the album's release, Ross joined Elliott Wilson and B. Dot for a new episode of Rap Radar where he dove into the album, as well as some of his recently developed relationships with rap's most formidable MCs, namely Freddie Gibbs. If you recall, the Gary, IN rapper once fired shots at Rozay, saying the Miami rapper's music was filled with "bold-faced" lies. However, they've since Ross squashed their feud with one another and recently worked together on "Scottie Beam" off of the Grammy-nominated Alfredo album. On Gibbs' "Vice Lord Poetry," he even admits to "f*ckin' up" when he started to diss Ross, though these days he "loves him like my momma's son."



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

B. Dot specifically asked Ross about the advice he's given Gibbs. Ross explained that among the many topics they've discussed is the possibility of Gibbs and Jeezy formally squashing their feud. Ross revealed that he's told Gibbs to have a sit-down with the CTE leader following years of feuding.

"I’m not sure that it’s happened yet. But most definitely, That was a conversation I had with Freddie Gibbs, because once again, you gotta appreciate when a brother reach out to you and believe in your gift, brother,” Ross said. “That’s what it’s about. As a boss, a CEO, you’re not obligated to owe nobody to sign nobody. Homie seen your vision, he believed in you. That’s what it came down to, that’s what I live by, and that was some of the advice I gave homie.”

Ross recounted that Gibbs said that he'd sleep on the advice before calling back days later to say, "Rozay, let's make it happen."

"And I told him, let’s not rush into it, let’s not put a date on it,” Ross recounted. “I had a conversation with Jeezy, and I left it with him."

Hopefully, we see a formal ending to Jeezy and Gibbs beef in the future. Check out Ross' new album here.