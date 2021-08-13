mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross, Rich Brian, & DJ Snake Join Forces On "Run It"

Mitch Findlay
August 13, 2021 13:58
Run It
DJ Snake Feat. Rick Ross & Rich Brian

Rich Brian and Rick Ross put on a show over high octane DJ Snake production on "Run It."


Marvel's Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings is shaping up to have a solid soundtrack, with a heavy presence from 88 Rising's roster on board for the ride. From the sound of it, the project appears to be embracing the hip-hop sound, with a posse cut from Rich Brian, 21 Savage, Warren Hue, and Masiwei dropping earlier this week. Now, DJ Snake, Rich Brian, and Rick Ross have united for "Run It," another hard-hitting banger from the upcoming Marvel flick.

Over a Snake-produced beat that might lend itself quite nicely to a fight scene or two -- especially once those breaks hit -- Rich Brian sets it off with a flow that probably deserves more credit from hip-hop heads. Rick Ross hardly pulls his punches as he keeps stride with Brian, flexing a bit of dexterity in his traditionally brawl-heavy style. There's an interesting contrast between the two rappers, and DJ Snake brings it all together with high-octane cinematic flair.

Check out Run It now, and look for Marvel's Shang Chi to hit theaters and Disney+ on September 3rd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I bought a Rari and I did it just to hear the sound
Drive safe really bout to lose all its meaning now
Guess you love to travel, when I pull up, man you're leaving town
Say you're married to the game and I'm just here to burn the gown

DJ Snake
