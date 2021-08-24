Rick Ross has a long working relationship with Kanye West and Drake. He's been one of the most popular rappers in the world at the same time as them, and he's worked with both at the height of their careers. This week, the dynamic between Kanye and Drake worsened after the Canadian rapper dissed 'Ye on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal," which led to Kanye leaking Drake's address. According to Rozay, Drake texted him right after Kanye's Joker move, and the Florida legend shared what was said in the message.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Mike Muse Show, Rick Ross commented on the Kanye/Drake beef, saying that he believes it's far less personal than the public has been led to believe.



"I love it," he said about the drama before reading a text that Drake sent him, which said: "Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird."

"And I just, I couldn’t do nothing but put ‘hahahaha’ because to me, I understand the genius to both of these artists, and I understand this is nothing personal to them," added Rozay. "This is two levels of creativity inspiring each other. Because they both are right now thinking of the artwork, thinking of the credits. Where do we place, what color is this, and to me, it only makes the game that much more genius, that much more valuable. Watching Kanye doing listening events in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You know what that is for a Black artist? It wasn’t many years ago they wouldn’t even let a Black man into those types of arenas and now just to present my LP to some of my most valuable fans, we just going to listen, I’m not going to say one word."



He then went on to explain his thoughts on Kanye leaking Drake's Toronto home address, saying, "Kanye posted Drake’s address on the Instagram, but who didn’t have Drake address already? It’s the only hundred million dollar estate in Canada. So if you don’t understand what’s going on, you would’ve thought that was personal. It really wasn’t. That’s just them getting ready for as Drake said ‘everything unfolding.’"

