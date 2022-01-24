Washington, D.C.-based singer Ari Lennox has been contemplating her career after an interview went awry last week. During an interview with Podcast and Chill host Macgyver 'MacG' Mukwevho, the interviewer asked Ari an inappropriate question about her sex life, asking her if she was "being f*cked good right now." The question was based on one of Ari's older lyrics and the singer was immediately caught off guard, asking why the question was asked in such a fashion before claiming that she will never give another interview in her career.

As fans of her music continued reacting to her criticism of the interviewer's question, Ari told her followers on Twitter that she wants to be dropped from her labels so she can "be free." As we wait for an official response from Dreamville, J. Cole, or anybody else affiliated with Ari's label, Rick Ross reacted to the ongoing drama, making Ari a suggestion in The Shade Room's comments section.



"She needs @wingstop," wrote Ricky Rozay in response to Ari wanting off her label. He didn't explain his comment but, given his longstanding partnership with the chain of restaurants, it's not exactly a farfetched response from him.

What do you think about Ari Lennox's current situation and Rick Ross' suggestion that she needs some chicken wings?







