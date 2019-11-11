You have to see it to believe it. Despite the fact that 50 Cent and Rick Ross have been fighting an unyielding battle of wits for over a decade now, perhaps the faintest sliver of hope is upon us. Today, Renzel took to Instagram to show some unexpected love to a classic Fif verse, "Hate It Or Love It" off The Documentary. Bumping the Cool & Dre produced banger for all to see, Renzel singled out a particular 50 line, in which he opened up about his mother's sexuality. "Coming up I was confused, my mama kissing a girl," rapped Fif, one of the most honest lines he'd rapped thus far.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Evidently, Rick Ross isn't about to let a years-long beef cloud his objectivity. "This n***a says his mama was kissin' a girl," says Ross, with a smile. "That shit was hard. You gotta back that up, that shit was hard. That was the n***a best verse, no lie." The clip continues as Rozay raps along to Fif's bars, leaving us wondering whether this is the Boss' way of extending an olive branch of sorts. Given Fif's hawklike perusal of internet culture, it's only a matter of time before he weighs in. How he reacts is anybody's guess.

Are you surprised to see Rozay showing love to 50 Cent's music? Or does time truly heal all wounds?