With the success of his memoir, Rick Ross can now count himself as a best-selling author. The rapper recently released Hurricanes: A Memoir, his autobiography where he shares intimate, unreleased details of his life. The rough exterior, hip hop persona is shed to reveal the experiences that helped shape William Leonard Roberts II into the Port of Miami 2 emcee that we know as a prolific rap figure.

Ross has been basking in the glow of his book's achievements, but to continue promoting his project, he chatted with EURweb about Hurricanes and a few revelations in the work. The rapper touched on the 2013 drive-by shooting that could have ended Ross's life, but because Ross went back inside a home to get his Cuban link chain, he wasn't inside of his targeted Rolls Royce.

"Growing up where I grew up, I never questioned it because questioning it did nothing for it. Hearing AK 47s going off for sixty seconds at a time, you can cry, you can pray, you can question it, but you better just sit back, shut the f*ck up, and wait for the ambulance to come," he said of his Carol City, Florida neighborhood. "Year after year of seeing and hearing it and walking to school while passing a dead body, it gets to a point where you don’t question it. You got to decide, am I going to survive or am I going to die?"

The rapper also sang the praises of his "Gold Roses" collaborator and longtime friend, Drake, who he called a "genuine human being." That quality is something that Ross stated makes him both admire and respect the Toronto rapper. "The role I’ve always played with him was Big Homie, and he always played my Lil’ Homie," he said. "That dynamic has always been as natural as it comes, and that’s when we’re in the recording booth and when we’re outside the recording booth. He’s not afraid to show his sensitive side, and that’s what makes him the artist he is."

Have you checked out Hurricanes yet? If so, what did you think?