Last night, the Miami Heat laid down the law against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat took a commanding 2-0 series lead in their second-round matchup and without Joel Embiid in the lineup, it is crystal clear that the Sixers do not have an answer for the Heat. At this point, it is getting pretty embarrassing out there, and it is very obvious that James Harden has fallen off of a cliff.

In the highlights package down below, you can see how the Heat were able to pick apart the Sixers. This is a series that many gave to the Heat off rip, and so far, all of those predictions have been validated.

One person who is very happy about this result is none other than Rick Ross who was sitting courtside at the game last night. In fact, Ross was a bit of a factor in the tilt as he was able to grab a rebound on the baseline following an airball from the Heat. As you can clearly see in the clip below, Ross was ecstatic about catching the ball, and it even prompted him to say "Grabbed my first post season rebound."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever)

Ross has always put on Miami, and now is no better time to be a Heat fan. This team has a realistic shot at winning a title, and we're sure we will see more of Ross as the playoffs continue.

Let us know who you think is going to win the NBA title, in the comments down below.