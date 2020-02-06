The NBA Trade Deadline is taking place at this very moment and one of the most sought-after trade assets, Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies, has been dealt to the Miami Heat. The package deal also included Justise Winslow, James Johnson, Dion Waiters, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, who will all gear up for different squads effective immediately. This move was long-awaited, with Andre Iguodala anticipating a trade since the onset of the 2019-2020 season. This week, he was in the news after Memphis youngsters Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant commented on his status with the team and now, he is finally being given the chance to continue his celebrated career. One man couldn't be any happier about the Heat's acquisition and that's Florida boy Rick Ross.

Sharing a photo of the newest member of his hometown team, Rick Ross congratulated the forward on finally getting the trade he wanted. "Congrats and welcome to 305," said Ross as his caption, wishing Andre and company a successful run in the sun.

Andre Iguodala joins a team that has enjoyed a successful first half of the season with stars Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and more. Do you think he'll fit within the system or would he have fared better with a different squad?