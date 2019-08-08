When Rick Ross announced the tracklist to his new album Port Of Miami 2, many of his fans were drawn to the star-studded collection of songs. There is so much to check out on the upcoming body of work that we don't know where to start. Drake, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, and many more are featured on POM2 but one of the appearances that have people reeling is Nipsey Hussle on track No. 8. Featured on a song titled "Rich N***a Lifestyle," Nip hooked up with Teyana and Rozay for their upcoming cut and to celebrate it, Ross has just shared a throwback of the two rappers together in the studio.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

In just a few short hours, we'll finally be listening to Rick Ross' new album, which he's been teasing for the last year. The Florida Boy shared a picture of himself and Nipsey Hussle in the studio to remember the late icon, telling all of the Los Angeles star's fans that the Marathon Continues.

What are you expecting out of Ross' collaboration with Nip and Teyana Taylor? Do you think we'll be getting straight bars or will the addition of Taylor slow things down a little? Port Of Miami 2 will be out at midnight.