Breaking records with the new episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith brought themselves to the table to explain what went down after August Alsina claimed he was in a relationship with Jada. At first, both actors denied the allegations but, after some reflection time, they decided to own up to what happened, explaining it as an "entanglement" that took place as Will and Jada were going through a rough patch. Alright then...

As we all rack our brains to try and figure out what the hell an "entanglement" is in this situation, Rick Ross has an idea of how August Alsina will use the term to further his music career.

"That boy August [Alsina] got real talent now," said the Florida legend. "That n***a can really sing, now. Entanglement, the album, coming soon," he added, laughing with one of his boys.

August would be smart to drop some new music to capitalize on this situation, but he may not want to disrespect Jada and Will like that. After all, the Smith family supported him during a difficult time in his life. He did explain that he was in love with Jada, and that may stop him from using this as a ploy to boost his own profile.



What do you think August will do next?