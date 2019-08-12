A few days back, Big Rick Ross dropped off his tenth studio album Port Of Miami 2, which featured a highlight appearance from fellow Floridian Denzel Curry. Today, during a conversation with Amazon's Rap Rotation, Rozay opens up about getting vulnerable on wax, as well as his experiences working with a younger talent like Denzel.

"I'm more emotional," reveals Ross, about his latest release. "Several records I know I've touched on things I haven't in the past. I think it should be real dope for my real fans." Explaining that his stature as a "boss" allots him certain responsibilities, especially on his tenth album. "The album should feel a certain level of balance," he begins. "Between established artists, established producers, as well as younger artists and younger producers. And I wanted to begin that with my city's own Denzel Curry. Straight outta Miami. Even closer to me, he's straight out of Carol City."

"He's an incredible performer," continues Rozay. "His energy is unlike no other. But his wordplay, his intention, his heart. He's very genuine. We did a record, "Running The Streets," and this record turned out to be more than just 'look out for your homie.' Port Of Miami 2 ain't got no room for that. He spoke to his unborn son, and I approached some things from my family side and my homies. It's a very passionate record and I salute Denzel for smoking it."

"Running The Streets" marks the second collaboration of the year between Denzel and Renzel, following "Birdz" off the former's excellent Zuu. It's great to see Ross showing love to one of Florida's best young artists, and we can only hope the partnership manifests into some exciting new music. Check out the clip below, and sound off - was "Running The Streets" an album highlight?