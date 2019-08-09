Rick Ross makes luxury rap of the highest order and he needs producers who can furnish his iconic voice with the perfect cushioning. It appears not many in the game can craft that elite sound because Port of Miami 2 sees Ross returning to work with many producers from his past. Of course, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League is behind "Maybach Music VI", which resembles a grand orchestral piece, only befitting of the series. The credits also boast beats from Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz, Beat Billionaire, STREETRUNNERS, and more.

The array of producers Renzel enlists allows him to alternate between his ruthless side on hard-hitting instrumentals and his lavish side on smoother ones.

Notably missing from the tracklist is Pusha-T on "Maybach Music VI", but luckily his verse leaked, so we get to hear some additional coke-related rhymes. No official word yet on why the verse was removed, but one can speculate...

"Port of Miami 2" Credits:

1. Act A Fool

Produced by Beat Billionaire

Lyricists: Wale & Rick Ross

2. Turnpike Ike

Produced by Jake One

Lyricists: Rick Ross, Samuel Saint-Jean, Robert Dukes, Jake One & Eddie Levert

3. Nobody’s Favorite (Feat. Gunplay)

Produced by Trop

Lyricists: Trop, Rick Ross & Gunplay

4. Summer Reign (Feat. Summer Walker)

Produced by Edgar “JV” Etienne & Harmony Samuels

Lyricists: Brian Alexander Morgan, Harmony Samuels, Rhyon Brown, Rick Ross & Summer Walker

5. White Lines (Feat. DeJ Loaf)

Produced by CAMEone & Rowan

Lyricists: Carlos Suarez, Michael Cerda, Foreign Teck, Rick Ross & DeJ Loaf

6. Big Tyme (Feat. Swizz Beatz)

Produced by Just Blaze

Lyricists: Kenneth Lewis, Lowkey, Brent Kolatalo, Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze & Rick Ross

7. Bogus Charms (Feat. Meek Mill)

Produced by Tarik Azzouz & STREETRUNNER

Lyricists: Tarik Azzouz, Samuel Saint-Jean, Sam Harvey, Meek Mill, STREETRUNNER, Melanie Pereira & Jeffery Oliver Robinson

8. Rich Nigga Lifestyle (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor)

Produced by Cardiak

Lyricists: Will Gittens, Thomas Bennett, Rudy Love, Robert Curington, Lucas Lovato, Cardiak, Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor

9. Born to Kill (Feat. Jeezy)

Produced by Trop

Lyricists: Trop, Jeezy & Rick Ross

10. Fascinated

Produced by Sam Sneak & Dollarz

Lyricists: Rick Ross, Thomas Bennett, Corey Burroughs, Bill Withers & Avery Branch

11. I Still Pray (Ft. Ball Greezy & YFN Lucci)

Produced by DJ Toomp

Lyricists: YFN Lucci, Rick Ross, Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley, Marvin Isley, Ball Greezy, O’Kelly Isley, Ernie Isley, Christopher Jasper & Aldrin Davis

12. Running the Streets (Feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Denzel Curry)

Produced by Major Nine

Lyricists: Chad Thomas, Samuel Saint-Jean, Rick Ross, Denzel Curry & A Boogie wit da Hoodie

13. Vegas Residency

Produced by Noc & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Lyricists: Noc, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Teedra Moses, Rafael Ramos, Rick Ross, Paul Williams, Kevin “Colione” Crowe & Erik “Rook” Ortiz

14. Maybach Music VI (Ft. John Legend & Lil Wayne)

Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Lyricists: J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Erik “Rook” Ortiz, Kevin “Colione” Crowe, Hubert Eaves III & Rick Ross

15. Gold Roses (Feat. Drake)

Produced by OZ, Syk Sense, Vinylz & The Rascals

Lyricists: Syk Sense, Sylvain Krief, OZ, Leon Thomas III, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, Boris Bergman, Vinylz, Drake & Rick Ross