The streets still love Rick Ross. After dropping off his tenth studio album Port Of Miami 2, his first release since experiencing a major health scare, Renzel made sure to prepare the most personal and mature album of his career. Though some, including his longtime arch-nemesis 50 Cent, wondered how the masses would respond to a 2019 project from Rozay, the Boss himself was never in doubt. According to a report from Hits Daily Double, Rick is looking to pull in some solid numbers, clocking in with a grand tally 70-80k (between 13-15k coming from Physical copies).



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Under other circumstances, such lofty projections would all-but ensure the number one spot. But not even Rozay at his most emotional is enough to stave up those masked metalheads Slipknot; the band's latest album reportedly moved between 100-120k, albeit aided by a ticket bundling strategy. Though not quite enough to dethrone Corey Taylor and his merry band, Renzel can still look back on a job well done.

Likewise can the young scrapper Trippie Redd, whose ! album arrived on the same day as Port Of Miami 2. Though not quite in the top two race, it fared respectively nonetheless, turning in between 45-55k. All things considered, it was a pretty strong day for music in general. Did you play a part in supporting any of the aforementioned?