The streets still love Rick Ross. After dropping off his tenth studio album Port Of Miami 2his first release since experiencing a major health scare, Renzel made sure to prepare the most personal and mature album of his career. Though some, including his longtime arch-nemesis 50 Cent, wondered how the masses would respond to a 2019 project from Rozay, the Boss himself was never in doubt. According to a report from Hits Daily Double, Rick is looking to pull in some solid numbers, clocking in with a grand tally 70-80k (between 13-15k coming from Physical copies).
 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Under other circumstances, such lofty projections would all-but ensure the number one spot. But not even Rozay at his most emotional is enough to stave up those masked metalheads Slipknot; the band's latest album reportedly moved between 100-120k, albeit aided by a ticket bundling strategy. Though not quite enough to dethrone Corey Taylor and his merry band, Renzel can still look back on a job well done. 

Likewise can the young scrapper Trippie Redd, whose album arrived on the same day as Port Of Miami 2Though not quite in the top two race, it fared respectively nonetheless, turning in between 45-55k. All things considered, it was a pretty strong day for music in general. Did you play a part in supporting any of the aforementioned?