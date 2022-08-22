Jake Paul is easily one of the biggest names in boxing right now, even if that assessment will have your head put on a stake by boxing purists. He is someone who demands a lot of attention right now, and fans are interested to see who he takes on next. He was going to fight against Tommy Fury, but that was eventually called off due to immigration issues. Paul was then about to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, but weight issues led to a last-minute cancelation.

Now, Paul has nowhere else to turn, and it still remains to be seen when he will actually get to fight again. There are some people on his wishlist, but given what happened with Fury and Rahman Jr., there is no telling if Paul trusts anyone to sign a contract with him.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Well, thankfully for Paul, he is being thrown a lifeline right now. In a new Instagram post from Rick Ross, the legendary rapper revealed that he is a huge fan of Paul and he wants to help him secure his next match. In fact, Ross even wants to put up some money to make it happen.

"Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul Im down to put another 10million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see?" Ross wrote. "We talking big shit on the homie podcast so stay tuned."





This is a pretty huge offer, and we're sure someone is going to bite eventually. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH more updates from the world of sports.