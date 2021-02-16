We're still waiting on the arrival of Rick Ross' next album, Richer Than I've Ever Been. The rapper announced the project last summer following his Verzuz with 2 Chainz. Unfortunately, the release date has been pushed back and it seems that he's eying a release date in 2021.



Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

What seems to be a promising indication that its arrival is imminent is Ross' recent appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Even though it was the quarantine-edition, the rapper enlisted a few collaborators to bring a few of his favorites to live. With DJ Sam Sneak on the ones and twos, Ross gets some assistance from drummer Rashid Williams, bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett, Monty Reynolds on the keys, and Elijah Blake and Troy Tyler handling back-up vocals. Together, they performed, "BMF," "Aston Martin Music," "I'm Not A Star," "Tears Of Joy," "F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit," and "Super High" during his set.

The set included some wise words from the boss, himself, who showed love to everyone who has offered him inspiration in the past. "So many inspired the Boss,” he says. “I could look at any brother on the street and get some inspiration from them, regardless of how many followers you got on social media, regardless of what you're riding in. I could learn something from you. I ain't scared to. Let's make sure we keep building."

Check his Tiny Desk performance below.