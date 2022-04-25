Rick Ross is at it again. It seems like the 46-year-old goes viral on a weekly basis at this point, whether it's for posting a video of him hilariously riding a camel on vacation, or bringing home a new vehicle to his ever-expanding car collection.

Most recently, the multihyphenate dropped by The Breakfast Club to give listeners some advice on how to invest their money and build their brand, as well as discussed details about his upcoming car show. What we weren't expecting, though, was for Rozay to dish about his sex life with the hosts.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

According to the Port of Miami hitmaker, no woman has ever faked an orgasm while in the bedroom with him. "Has anybody ever faked it with you, Ross?" Angela Yee asked her guest.

"Imma tell you this," he began. "I can't tell you what somebody did, but when Rozay in the zone... You can't fake that mess they make for Rozay! That splash! You woulda thought the fire alarm come on the way that splash come out. You can't fake that. You feel me? That's what I look forward to."





If you're wondering why Yee asked such a bold question, you should know that elsewhere in the interview, Ross asked the Lip Service host if she's "a squirter" to which she said, "No."

The nearly 40-minute long chat also saw the father of four address another viral incident – when he dropped by the 85 South Show to do some press, and after telling the hosts he needed a bathroom break, left the building without telling anyone.

Read more about Rick Ross' explanation for his comedic antics here, and let us know if you're surprised to hear the intimate details of the Mississippi-born star's bedroom life in the comment section below.