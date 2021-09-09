We haven't heard much from DaBaby in recent days after he faced backlash over his homophobic remarks. Although the North Carolina-bred rapper was hit with a firestorm of criticism from the public, it seems that he is following the advice of his mentors and laying low until the next controversy steals social media attention.

Through DaBaby's scandal, there have been several artists and entertainers who have come forward to speak up for him. Nick Cannon, Boosie Badazz, YG, and 50 Cent were just a handful of people who were confident that DaBaby could bounce back, and now Rick Ross is lending his voice.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

While promoting his book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire on The Bakari Seller's Podcast, Rozay spoke about DaBaby's recent plight.

“You’re in a different position," said Ross. "You have millions and millions of eyes on you and there are so many ways people can take one statement." Like Fif, Ross advised DaBaby to get back on track and not to deter from his goals. "It’s just all about understanding and keeping the priorities of why you’re here, you’re here for a reason. You’re here to make incredible music for incredible people."

"So, let’s keep that as the focus. Let’s keep our fans first and foremost. That’s what means the most and that’s why you’re here.” Listen to Rick Ross on The Bakari Sellers Podcast below.