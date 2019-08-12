Always look both ways before crossing the street. It doesn't matter if you're about to sell a ton of albums in your first week out, you've still got to practice basic safety techniques as a pedestrian. Especially in New York City. When you're walking the streets of NYC, you need to act like a local. Miami is not as hectic as the Big Apple and after this weekend, Rick Ross will be the first to tell you that. During a recent press tour in the City. Rozay nearly got struck hard by a cyclist after he stepped into her way without looking in both directions, leading her to yell an angry message while swerving around the rapper.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

As we said, it doesn't matter how much money or fame you've got... nobody is safe from these reckless-ass cyclists. One woman nearly ran over the star recording artist when he was cruising past a Wingstop truck outside the radio station, walking back to his vehicle. He caught on early enough to stop in his tracks but if he had continued taking another step, the outcome would likely have been much different. In the video below, you'll hear the cyclist yell at the Big Boss about how he should pay more attention when he's walking.

Always keep your eyes open in NYC. You never know when a cyclist -- or a taxi -- is going to come creeping up on you.

