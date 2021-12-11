The end of the year is slowly approaching and it appears that many of the major figures in rap aren't willing to leave the year behind without sharing new music. Friday was an eventful day with new music from Rick Ross, Juice WRLD, and NBA Youngboy & Birdman's long-awaited joint project, From The Bayou, along with so much more. As usual, we highlight the best of New Music Friday on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update. Here's your breakdown.

After announcing a new project a year and a half ago, Rick Ross finally shared his latest body of work, Richer Than I Ever Been. The 12-song album has plenty of highlights, which are included on this week's playlist. The project's title track, "The Pulitzer," and "Wiggle" ft. DreamDoll all claim spots on this week's playlist.

Along with Rozay, we also have a few new cuts off of Youungboy Never Broke Again and Birdman's new project. "Heart & Soul" and "How Ya Kno" were immediate highlights off of the project, so it was only right we included those on the playlist, as well.

We also have "Burn" from Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons, Hotboii's "I Really" ft Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "A Man In The Mirror" off of B4 AVA.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji playlist update below.