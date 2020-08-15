Every single year, EA Sports comes out with a brand new Madden NFL game. While very few changes are made to the game on a yearly basis, fans still go out and cop it since they would prefer to have whatever's new. Perhaps the biggest change from game to game is the soundtrack, which is always completely revamped.

Recently, EA Sports dropped the official soundtrack which features a whopping 18 tracks from some of the biggest hip-hop artists in the world. Many of these tracks were released as singles, including Jack Harlow's "Automatic," Smino's "Backstage Pass," and EarthGang's "Powered Up." There are also tracks with Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, Childish Major, Lute, Stunna Girl, and more.

Needless to say, this is a star-studded affair with plenty of talent to go around. You can stream the soundtrack, below.

Tracklist: