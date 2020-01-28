Rick Ross, J. Cole, Wale & Meek Mill Flexed On MMG Banger "Fitted Cap"

The hip-hop Gods must be crazy for this one. Somehow, J. Cole and Rick Ross were born on the same day, which means they're currently celebrating their 35th and 44th birthdays, respectively. It seemed only fitting to commemorate the occasion with a collaborative song, despite having an extremely limited pool from which to select. Surprisingly, Cole and Renzel have never done a full-scale duet. Given elaborate lyrical back and forths like "Devil In A New Dress" with Kanye, "Gold Roses" with Drake, and the magnificent "Sixteen" with Three Stacks, Ross and Cole would undoubtedly make something suitably epic. Perhaps that day will come in time.

What we do have is a straight banger from the MMG squadron, with Meek Mill, Wale, Rozay pulling Cole into their world of opulence. "Fitted Cap" slammed into the mix on 2011's MMG Presents: Self Made, where it proceeded to make an instant impression. Over a hard-hitting instrumental from Beat Billionaire, Ross' hook sets the stage and each player flexes accordingly. Stepping out of his comfort zone with grace, a still-evolving Cole flexes with the best of them, closing out the anthem on a high note. While it has since become difficult to imagine him on tracks like this, "Fitted Cap" is proof that even Dreamville's wizened capo can't resist the sweet allure of the Maybach.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm O.V. dosin', ayy homie, Cole be smokin'

Then put my ashes on you n***s, bet you gon' need lotion

I'm slowly roastin, heatin' up so you know we toastin’

Fuck hoes wit' no emotion, fade away like Kobe postin'

Out in Sweden like ain't shit that you can't tell us

Lord forgive me, as a kid, I used to look at ni***as jealous