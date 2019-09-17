Okay, we see you Rozay. Rick Ross has been a busy man in these last few months. His long-awaited album Port of Miami 2 was finally released this summer and the Florida Boy even came through with his new book. The icon has been promoting both projects during an extensive press run and, since his schedule has been so packed, he hasn't been able to find time to work on himself. Now that things are starting to calm down again, Rozay is able to book more time with his trainer. After a three-month hiatus, he revealed that he's back on his workout grind and he's looking serious about his goals.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ross may get fat-shamed online by his more raucous commenters but you can't deny that he's doing all that he can to get healthier. After suffering a few scares last year, the superstar rapper made sure to call up his trainer for a long boxing session, working on strength and cardio at the same time. He posted a video on his social media channels to flex his progress, intensely pulling some hard punches and flexing his chest muscles when it was all said and done. Seriously, Ross is looking more fit than the last time you saw him.

Shoutout to him for working on his body and evolving every day to become the best version of himself. Watch his workout below.