Back in May, Rick Ross revealed to his Instagram followers that he was eager to bring some pet cats to his Georgia estate, The Promise Land, though the creatures he has on the way are much bigger than the usual four-legged friends people keep at their home.

On Tuesday (August 9), the rapper posted on social media, putting a call out to his 15.6M followers in hopes of finding someone to help take care of the lion cubs who will be joining him soon. “I’m looking to hire someone to feed both my CUBS once they are delivered from SENEGAL,” he captioned a pair of video clips.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

In one of them, a zookeeper can be seen showering the animals in love and affection while saying, “Hi guys! Rick Ross, today I am here with the baby cat. Your baby cat is here, they are ready. You can see them here in Senegal, West Africa. Yeah, Rick Ross, they are ready for you.”

They second clip Rozay posted was originally shared in the spring, when he first teased the idea of bringing some big cats home to add to his collection. “My pet cats ready to come home” he wrote at the time, also hinting that #ThePromiseLandZoo could come to fruition at his estate in the future.

While he didn’t specify exactly when the lion cubs will be arriving, he does seem enthusiastic about the addition.

Over the past few months, Ross has hosted his first ever car show at The Promise Land, for which he bought a fire truck, a tank complete with Louis Vuitton detailing, and not to mention the over 100 vehicles he already owned (many long before he even had his license).

In March of this year, the Richer Than I Ever Been hitmaker brought home two massive buffalo as well – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.