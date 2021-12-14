We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.

When asked about whether he would ever consider doing a second Verzuz battle against 50, Rozay said that's a question that should be directed to Fif.



"You got to ask yourself would he come and do a Verzuz with Rozay. I mean, you got to ask yourself honestly, would he come and stand next to Rozay in the arena or wherever it would be?" asked Ross. "That's really your question. I don't even think it's a question of if I would do it. That shit light."

The interviewer contested his "that shit light" comment by reminding him that they're talking about 50 Cent, to which Rozay said, "Come on, now. I helped the views on his shows. On TV, he didn't do nothing, man."

The Florida rapper then went on to give his nemesis a backhanded compliment, allegedly revealing how much money he made off of BMF.

"Man, I saw the first [episode of BMF]. I was just trying to support the homie [Big] Meech, the n***as in the street," said Ross. "I'm a real n***a. I could put [my issues with 50] to the side. I know he may have made a quarter million off the whole season. I'm happy he made that quarter. [Interviewer laughs at the comment.] You know that's what he made. Why you laughing like that? And make sure you put all these details in. I'll never let you interview me again if you take that out. Keep it. But, look I know he made 250k off the whole season, and that's good. Tell him I said, 'Congratulations.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross spoke about his funny Instagram uploads, often rapping along to songs from his enemies. "You know it's rough out there. Sometimes you just got to be honest," he said about a specific clip of him rapping to a Lloyd Banks song and drinking Belaire. "Tell Lloyd that I'll let him come to the promised land, and I'll have a conversation with him. I don't have no problem with Lloyd Banks."

