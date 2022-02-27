Just last week, The Boss introduced a brand new cow onto his farmland. Now, he's been taking the matters of managing and maintaining his farm into his own hands.



Rick Ross, who has comfortably and openly stated that he's "Richer Than I Ever Been," is finally enjoying the luxury that is time to himself. One of the main ways that he does such is by spending time on the land that he owns. He speaks on it with passion and vigor, showing a genuine interest in the animals and renovating the area. When he got his first cow, an addition to the horses already on the premises, the excitement in his voice was more than palpable.

Rather than solely using his money to make things happen, Ross has been putting in the work physically as well. A video began making the rounds of Rick Ross being taken aback by the price of tree removal, prompting Rozay to state "I'll cut down my own motherf*ckin trees." He proceeded to do just that, donning a cowboy hat and a chainsaw to make the move much more respectable. Albeit not the safest way to get the job done, he did indeed cut down a tree as the world played witness.

In celebration (and in proper fashion, with ashes playing a surprisingly pivotal role in the revitalization and resurgence of plant life), Rozay held a bonfire with the trees he felled. This accomplishment earned him a new nickname in his repository: Bonfire Boss.





Rozay isn't done doing the work, though. He's requested that his boy Ye send him the infamous Yeezy Boots to handle the manual labor in style.

