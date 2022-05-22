Yesterday (May 21), Rick Ross held his first car show at his Atlanta estate. He invited nearly 4,000 fans, friends, and car-lovers to come view his wide vehicle collection. Not only were people able to view different car models at the event, but Rozay also included over 20 food trucks to feed attendees, paid for a DJ to deliver multiple sets and gifted fans with 24 karat diamond chains.

The 46-year-old shared the moment with his 15 million Instagram followers, uploading clips from the event throughout the day. As he reminisced on all the fun he had, the rapper posted a video and posed an important question.

While standing in front of a motorcycle with a seat attached, Ross said, "What I'm gonna do one day is... I'm going to take one lucky lady out on a date." Further detailing his plans, he added, "I'm gonna make her a** sit right there, I'm gonna drive... we're going to go get some lemon pepper wings from Wingstop."

Ricky Rozay, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, assured the ladies that he would be careful with them, claiming, "I promise I ain't gone go over 50 miles per hour, I promise."

A date to Wingstop isn't surprising coming the rapper. After all, the businessman owns over 20 of their locations. In fact, last year he gifted his 16-year-old son with his own franchise, gearing him up for a lifetime of wealth.