Rapper and record executive, Rick Ross, has done countless things in an effort to give back to society. From donating to charities like Habitat for Humanity to speaking up for LGBTQ+ rights, the 46-year-old is passionate about bettering the community around him. While he's contributed a lot to many different causes, his work isn't done yet.

Yesterday (August 14), Ricky Rozay, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, teamed up with Footlocker Miami to get the youth ready to go back to school. Held at the Betty T. Ferguson Park, the event was named, "Ready Up," and distributed school necessities to those in need. Kids were able to walk away with backpacks, school supplies, Converse sneakers, and haircuts-- courtesy of Ross.

Video footage captured the father of four giving a young boy a new hairdo. As a smiling crowd surrounded him and watched, Ross stated, "You know I had to get him back right."

He shared countless moments from the event with his 15.6 million followers. The rapper was seen taking pictures with fans, signing autographs, and talking to the media.

Along with pictures, he added a caption which read, "Great Day at Boss Barbershop Back to School Give Away @footlockermiami @cityofmiamigardens. Always find time to give back."

