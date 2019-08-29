Rick Ross Gets Styled For Success In "Fascinated" Video

Stream Rick Ross' latest "Port of Miami 2" visual.

Rick Ross is back again with another video that shows love to his latest tape, Port of Miami 2. So far we've received treatments for "Turnpike Ike," and "BIG TYME" and today we've received the official visual for the tenth track, "Fascinated." While the album's track plays for over five-minutes, the visual comes in at just over one minute as we see Rick getting fixed up by a female stylist. Different shots show fallen friends of Rick as well as him reflecting on moments in his life while he looks at himself in the mirror.

"I’m still fascinated by a lot of the same things. That’s one thing I do love about myself: How much I remain the same," Rick told GQ when discussing "Fascinated" and things that still fascinate him to this day. "Video games still fascinate me. I just seen the Beavis and Butthead Vans, those fascinate me. There’s a discipline involved in looking at something at face value and trying to have it all. But I’m most definitely fascinated by bad bitches, by success, the list is as long as you can imagine.

Considering the 15-track offering on Rick's album, we expect at least a couple more videos coming our way. Which tracks do you guys want to see videos for?