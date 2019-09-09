Rick Ross has been living his best life recently. Everywhere he's been seen - which is many places since he has been promoting both his new album, Port Of Miami 2, and his new memoir, Hurricanes - he's donned a huge smile across his face. Overall, it seems he has shed the more serious demeanor that used to characterize The Boss and has become more lighthearted. His humor may have shined through most on the bizarre shopping network spoof that he shot during the week of his album release.

While he has explained that part of this newfound joy stems from the near-death experiences of seizures, a strong source of light in his life is certainly his family. On Sunday, his baby mama, Briana Camille, shared radiant photos from their daughter, Berkeley Hermes', second birthday party. It was an overwhelmingly pink, Sesame Street-themed affair and the whole family appeared to be in great spirits. Even though Ross and Briana welcomed a second baby together - a son, named Billionaire Heir - back in November, the terms of their relationship remain undefinable. All that matters, though, is that, when they periodically share photos with their two children, everyone looks incredibly happy.

Aside from the more PG pics taken at Berkeley's bday, Briana Camille also posted one of Rozay enthusiastically grabbing her ass.