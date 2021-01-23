A few years ago, Rick Ross appeared alongside The-Dream and Lenny S. for VH1's Signedwhere he served as a judge. The purpose of the show was to find a new R&B star then transform her into a star that would be signed to Roc Nation, MMG or Radio Killa Records. Ross, however, seemed a bit more concerned over the look rather than the talent itself.

Two contestants, Just Brittany and Kaiya, were showcasing their music presentations during an episode in front of the three judges. Both used the "Aston Martin Music" instrumental, diving deeper into the R&B side of the track. Brittany was up first and, her rendition of the record won over the judges. Lenny S. described it as the "smartest move of her life."

"Another person had the same beat," Brittany told the judges after their critiques. Lenny S. said that he wanted to hear who else was using the beat. "I wasn't trying to be mean or catty or anything. I just had to put it out there because I had to save myself," Brittany added. Kaiya stepped to the plate.

Ross overall response was disappointing, to say the least. Even though Kaiya had overall better vocal performance, Ross cut her short before adding that it "wasn't the best platform for your voice." The-Dream simply agreed while a clearly devastated Kaiya was getting shut down by Rick Ross. "You have a unique voice and Brit did sound better than yours," he added. "Every time you present your music, you better be a superstar."

"My song is original. I wrote it myself. Brittany used the same exact melody and the same ad-libs. You didn't change anything," Kaiya said after the audition. "I think he was so blinded by the butt that he wasn't paying attention like that."

Plenty of disappointment followed by other contestants but it's Twitter's reaction this morning that had the clip resurfacing at a crazy rate. Some were not shocked at the response, citing Ross' infamous "UOENO" lyrics and his previous comments about signing a woman to MMG. "You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Breakfast Club. “I'm so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I'm spending so much money on her photoshoots. I gotta fuck a couple times.” He later apologized.

Of course, the Internet had plenty to say about Rick Ross' comments. Check them out below.