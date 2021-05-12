Rick Ross has one of the biggest, most luxurious homes in Georgia if not, the United States. Formerly owned by Evander Holyfield, Ross has constantly flaunted the home on social media which likely helped secure the estate as the set for Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy. Unfortunately, it's currently surrounded by cops following a police chase with an allegedly armed man.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

According to TMZ, a man who police said was armed with a gun reportedly led officials on a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday. Police said they were responding to a call about a man with a gun which turned into a police chase. The car ended up crashing right by Rick Ross home before fleeing the scene.

Police have reportedly arrested the driver but they've yet to find any firearm. Police said that they're searching for the alleged gun on and around Rick Ross' property. No word on if Rick Ross was home at the time of the incident. Photos reveal that there are tons of sheriff's deputies around the rapper's home.

In other Rick Ross-related news, the rapper recently was spotted alongside Pharrell Williams as fans anticipate Richer Than I Ever Been. The producer and rapper have formed an excellent rapport with one another on wax so, naturally, fans have been expecting a collaboration from the two on Rozay's next album.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the situation at Ross' Georgia estate.

