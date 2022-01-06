Rick Ross, French Montana, & Drake Closed Out "Rich Forever" In Classic Fashion With "Stay Schemin"

Fans are currently preparing themselves for two highly anticipated releases from The Weeknd and Gunna to kick off 2022, and ten years ago today, Hip-Hop fans were in a similar position. However, instead of looking forward to big commercial releases, they were treated with a stacked free mixtape from none other than Rick Ross.

Titled Rich Forever, Rick Ross' second mixtape boasted several high-profile features from Nas, Pharrell, Meek Mill, Birdman, Diddy, Drake, John Legend, Kelly Rowland, 2 Chainz, Wale, and more, and despite the 19-track project being a mixtape to the core and mostly side-stepping the commercial hitmaking approach, Rich Forever quickly became one of the most downloaded mixtapes of all time. On HNHH alone, it was downloaded over 580,000 times, and on Datpiff, it has been downloaded over 2.2 million times.

It's safe to say that Rich Forever went multi-platinum in the streets, so in honor of the ten-year anniversary of Rick Ross' classic mixtape, listen to the Drake and French Montana-assisted "Stay Schemin" below. Plus, be sure to revisit the entire mixtape here.

Quotable Lyrics

It bothers me when the gods get to actin' like the broads

Guess every team doesn't come complete with niggas like ours

That's why I see no need to compete with niggas like y'all

I just ask that when you see me you speak up, nigga, that's all

Don't be duckin' like you never wanted nothin'

It's feelin' like rap changed, it was a time it was rugged

Back when if a nigga reached it was for the weapon

Nowadays niggas reach just to sell they record