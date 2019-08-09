Before Rick Ross' Port Of Miami 2 dropped, many were surprised to learn that two longstanding rivals were set to appear on the same track. We're speaking about Pusha T and Lil Wayne, who were both set to make up Renzel's sixth "Maybach Music" installment. The thing is, neither Pusha nor Weezy reportedly knew about Ross' decision, prompting debate surrounding the ethics of the arrangement. Ross elaborated on his position during a conversation with Baller Alert, expressing a desire to stand on the right side of history.

"I put together a record without either one of them knowing," revealed Ross, at the time. "Because I feel like we will put this behind us one day. The real question is, is the time now. It may not be the right time for that. We'll have to see August 9th, Port Of Miami 2." Now that August 9th has rolled around, see we have. "Maybach Music VI" did not feature Pusha T (though his verse eventually surfaced), prompting many to wonder whether King Push moved to pull the plug. Today, Ross hit up Hot 97 to clear the air, explaining why he ultimately decided on pulling the "SIKE!"

“What’s so dope about it is that both verses were cleared from both parties,” explains Renzel (16 minute mark), upon being asked by Rosenberg. "But like I said, it was more about the bigger picture, is this gonna move them two getting together & closer. Im'a take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like it was the time for that. I got the record done. I got Wayne verse first, I got Push verse. I wanted to bring them together either way or at least spark that conversation. Cause it's gon' come, and I feel like next year I'm going to be a part of that, when that Drake, Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha record come together." Damn Ross. "I'm a big dreamer, it's the boss!"