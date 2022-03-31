Rick Ross has accomplished a lot throughout his storied career in music. With that being said, there are very few things left for him to achieve, beyond bucket list goals that go beyond music. When you're someone as wealthy as Ross, there are plenty of cool things that you can do with your spare time, and it appears as though he preparing for a particularly unique undertaking.

While speaking to the "Full Send" podcast recently, Ross noted that he actually wants to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The mountain is just over 19,000 feet tall, and it is extremely hard to get up there. Regardless, Ross has decided that he will go through with the climb in 2024.





“I really believe when I put my heart to something, I can do anything,” Ross said. “As a matter of fact, I was smoking, I was on my back patio last night, I’m sitting underneath the trees, I’m listening to the waterfall, I’m looking at the plants, the landscaping, the patio furniture, you know? And I gave myself a challenge and I’m actually issuing you guys a challenge here. This is the first time I’ve said this, but in 2024, I’ma hike to the top of Kilimanjaro. Just making it to the top, and you going with me.”

There is no telling if Ross will go through with it, however, it would be pretty amazing if he did. After all, it's not every day someone famous tries to summit one of the tallest mountains in the entire world.