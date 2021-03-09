Rick Ross is building quite a portfolio in real estate. He's been buying more and more land over the years but it's his Georgia estate that previously belonged to Evander Holyfield that he has now dubbed the Belaire Towers. The rapper's home became the backdrop for Coming 2 America starring Eddie Murphy, and even landed Ross a quick cameo.



Ross is now expanding the amount of real estate he owns with a brand new pad out in his home state of Florida. According to People, Ross just dropped $3.5M in cash to purchase former Heat player Amar'e Stoudemire's estate in Fort Lauderdale. The rapper scooped the home up just four days after it was put on the market and reportedly paid for it in all-cash. Ross now holds the record for the fastest closing in the history of the Landmark Ranch Estates section.

"It's a sprawling estate in a very secluded area," Ross told the publication about his latest purchase. "From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail."

Ross's latest property spreads over 2.3 acres of land with a main house and a guest house that include 6 rooms altogether, seven bathrooms, nine-car garage, a hidden movie theatre, two offices, an indoor bar area with pool table, and a yoga room. There's also a pool with a waterfall, and a summer kitchen for BBQs.

