There's something in the air, in the faintest traces of the wind. A sound. "HUNH." The iconic grunt can only mean one thing. Rick Ross season is in full swing. And why wouldn't it be? His tenth studio album and first sequel of his career, Port Of Miami 2, is slated to arrive on August 9th. We've heard about collaborations between Lil Wayne and Pusha T. We've heard how the album will touch on his "near-death experience" and the lessons learned in its wake. Now, Renzel has provided another dose of hype ammunition by way of an epic second trailer.

Christopher Polk/Getty Image

In true Rozay fashion, the clip drips opulence. Fast cars - after all, the man does make "Aston Martin" music - Jordyn Woods, and Swizz Beatz all stand in attendance, in what looks to be Renzel's biggest video to date. With the clip arriving tomorrow, it makes sense that Ross would kick into promotional overdrive, and rest assured that the lavish visuals will live up to his own lofty standard. Should one call themselves The Boss, and not be Bruce Springsteen, one must make sure to carry themselves accordingly.

Check out the latest teaser below, and keep an eye out for the "Big Tyme" short film. Are you excited for Rick Ross' new album? And more importantly, do you think this one can be his best one yet?