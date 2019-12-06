Rick Ross Drops Off A Verse On XXXTentacion's "I Changed Her Life" From "Bad Vibes Forever"

Bad Vibes Forever is slated to be the late XXXTentacion's final album and his team has compiled 25 tracks with nearly just as many features. Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, Joey Bada$$$, Blink-182, Stefflon Don, and many others lent their vocals to Bad Vibes Forever—artists from differing genres and backgrounds as Onfroy often blended various styles in his music.

Rick Ross joined with Onfroy on the track "I Changed Her Life," a song that runs less than two minutes. The bulk of the track is the late rapper holding down the chorus as Rozay drops a verse. Because Bad Vibes Forever is comprised of bits and pieces of music that XXXTentacion was working on before he was murdered in 2018, his team has done their best at creating a complete project with what was left behind. Give "I Changed Her Life" a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

Wings on my whip, I pray we meet again (Woo)

Jealousy is obvious, no, I don't need a lens

Got my homie's name tatted all over my flesh

That boy a hustler to the core, got it correct (Huh)

Murals of Nipsey (Huh), reppin’ for X (Woo)

They wanna wet William, Russian roulette